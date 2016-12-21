Pathankot airbase attack was code-named 'nikaah', terrorists as 'baraati', claims NIA

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency, that filed a chargesheet on Pathankot airbase attack on Monday, claim to have decoded the code words used by terrorists during the operation.

The chargesheet, filed at a Panch kula court, says the Pathankot terror attack was code-named 'nikaah' (wedding) while the attackers were named 'baraati' (wedding guests).

It further added that JeM terrorists in Pakistan were monitoring the attack while Kashif Jan, the main handler of the four killers, was chatting with his friends on Facebook.

The Facebook chats of Kashif and his aides reveal chilling details of how they shared congratulatory messages after Indian soldiers were killed.

Among his several chats that NIA accessed to, there's one that read, "Kya kaifiyat hai, kya nazare hain, bahut hi umda" (what circumstances and what sights, beautiful).

In an another chat, Kashif had replied on the situation in Pathankot during the attack as he said, "Nazare khatam hue, baraati ghar gaye (the scenes are over and the wedding guests have left for home)."

The NIA also claim that the terrorists were carrying few hand written notes written in English and Urdu, probably wanting the Indian government to know that Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammad was behind the attack on the Indian airbase.

One of the notes that disclosed the purpose behind the attack, read, "Jaish-e-Mohammad Zindabad. Tanghdar se le kar Samba, Kathua, Rajbagh aur Delhi tak Afzal Guru Shaheed ke jaan-nesar tum ko milte rahe. Allah AGS 25-12-15."

The 101-page chargesheet that named Masood Azhar as the mastermind of the attack also included his brother and his deputy, Abdul Rauf Asghar, Shahid Latif of Gujranwala, Pakistan, and Kashif Jan names in it.

Training camps in Pakistan and POK were set up for recruitment and training of terrorists, who underwent extensive motivational, physical, military and tactical training regimen before they were radicalised and prepared for jihad, the NIA chargesheet said.

Azhar and the rest have been charged under relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as Indian Penal Code.