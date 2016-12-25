President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Christmas
New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas.
"Warm greetings & best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India & abroad," President Mukherjee tweeted.
"May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion. May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity," he added.
Warm greetings & best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India & abroad #PresidentMukherjee
— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 25, 2016
May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion #PresidentMukherjee
— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 25, 2016
May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity #PresidentMukherjee
— President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) December 25, 2016
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extended his warm wishes on the occasion saying, "Merry Christmas! We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all."
Merry Christmas! We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016
Defence Minister
Defence Minister Joining the beeline, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also extended Christmas greetings to everyone and wished for peace and happiness.
Christmas greetings to everyone, may the festivities bring peace & happiness to your homes.
— Manohar Parrikar (@manoharparrikar) December 25, 2016
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong