President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Christmas

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 10:22
President Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi greet nation on Christmas

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas. 

"Warm greetings & best wishes for a blessed Christmas to all my fellow citizens in India & abroad," President Mukherjee tweeted.

"May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts with love and compassion. May the divine teachings of Lord Jesus Christ inspire us to contribute our very best for the welfare of humanity," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extended his warm wishes on the occasion saying, "Merry Christmas! We remember & celebrate the life & teachings of Jesus Christ. His message of peace, unity & compassion inspires us all."

Joining the beeline, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar also extended Christmas greetings to everyone and wished for peace and happiness.

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 10:22

