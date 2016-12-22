Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi asks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis for special break for Muslims to perform 'namaz'
Mumbai: In all likelihood, this is likely to stoke a fresh controversy!
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Abu Azmi on Thursday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Azmi has requested the Maharashtra CM to pass an order to allow Muslim government employees a special break of 90 minutes to perform Friday prayers (namaz).
"Citing constitutional freedom given to all citizens of our beloved secular country, I would request you on behalf of the Muslim community to please pass an order allowing Muslim government employees of the State of Maharashtra a special break of 90 minutes, to perform their Friday prayers," Azmi said in a statement.
"I hope you are aware of the weekly obligatory Friday prayers, to be performed by all Muslims. Even those Muslims who lack in performing daily five times prayer, love and overwhelm desire to not to miss the weekly Friday which has been compulsorily performed in a Masjid at a fixed time of about 1:30 PM," he added.
Uttarakhand government's decision on 'namaz'
Influenced by the landmark decision of the Uttarakhand government, a special 90-minute break would be given to the government employees from the Muslim community in Uttarakhand for Friday prayers.
The decision was taken at a special cabinet meeting on Saturday.
The meeting was chaired by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.
The break will be extended from 12:30 pm until 2 pm for Muslim employees.
