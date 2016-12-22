Tension grips Bihar's Vaishali after killing of 20-year-old boy over affair with girl from different community
Patna: Communal tension has gripped a village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday.
The tension erupted after an alleged honour killing of a 20-year-old boy.
The boy, Veerchand, was found dead in Sarma village early on Thursday morning, police said.
Killed over affair?
The preliminary investigation suggests the boy was killed over an affair with a girl from a different community.
His body was recovered from behind the girl's house. The girl and her father have been arrested, police said.
"We have began investigation into the case and deployed additional security forces from neighbouring police stations in the village to maintain peace," Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.
Stone pelting
According to reports, a mob pelted stones at police and the girl's house, creating panic in the village.
In view of the tension, District Magistrate Rachna Patil and SP Rakesh Kumar have been camping in the village.
Security deployed
Heavy police deployment has been made in and around the village to avoid any untoward incident. "Tension prevails between two communities in the village but under-control," a local police official said.
According to villagers, the victim was seen in the village on Wednesday evening.
