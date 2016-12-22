This region has become completely cashless in India – Find out here
New Delhi: In line with the government's initiative of Digital India and e-transactions, Daman and Diu, a union territory along the Arabian Sea coast, has become the first cashless region of the country.
During a recent visit to the Union Territory, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir praised the painstaking efforts of the Daman and Diu administration in successfully making the region a cashless one.
An official statement said that at least 190 teams of trained volunteers visited more than 25,000 households spread across Daman and Diu to apprise their members of the benefits of cashless transactions.
The administration has introduced free Wi-fi services in the Union Territory recently as a step towards Digital India programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and 3,500 GB data was used by over 32,000 tourists and local people during the last 45 days.
