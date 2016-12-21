Top Pakistani General invites India to join China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 16:42
Islamabad: Top Pakistani General on Wednesday invited India to join the USD 46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
While extending invitation to New Delhi, the top General said India should 'shun enmity' and reap benefit of the project.
The ambitious CPEC project was launched in early 2015 to link China's remote Xinjiang region with the Arabian Sea through Pakistan by building a network of roads, railways, energy parks and industrial zones.
Recently, Geo News had reported that Russia wants to join the CPEC to reap maximum dividends. In addition, Russia aspires to develop strategic defence ties with Pakistan.
Islamabad has moved forward with a green signal allowing Russia to use the Gwadar Port for trade.
