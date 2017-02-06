Man held with Rs 3.75 lakh cash in poll-bound UP

Varanasi: A man was detained today for allegedly carrying Rs 3.75 lakh cash in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, police said here.

Mohammad Sakib, a resident of Jaunpur district, was taking the cash from Mughalsarai to Jaunpur in his car, they said.

The cash was seized after he could not furnish any valid documents, police said, adding that the Income Tax department was also informed.

According to the model code of conduct which is in effect in UP, carrying cash more than Rs 50,000 without valid papers is prohibited, police said.

UP Assembly elections will be held from February 11 to March 8 in seven phases.