Manipur elections: Congress declares 60 candidates, fields CM Ibobi from Thoubal

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday declared 60 candidates for the Manipur assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh from his traditional seat of Thoubal.

The list, released by party general secretary Madhusudan Mistry, came almost a month before the polls in the state.

Manipur would witness a two-phased election on March 4 and March 8 for its 60-member assembly.