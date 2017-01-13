Maruti Suzuki Ignis launch on Jan 13: Key things to know

New Delhi: Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is all set to launch its much awaited cross over vehicle Ignis today.

Here are some things you should know about the Ignis before its launch.

The car is expected to be priced in a range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Ignis is based on a new platform on which MSI claims to make vehicles lighter, stronger, safer, more fuel efficient and quieter.

Maruti Suzuki will launch Ignis in automatic manual transmission (AMT) variants as well.

MSI has equipped all variants of Ignis with ABS with EBD system for better control at high speeds and on uncertain patches.