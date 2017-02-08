Minor sodomised in Delhi blind school

New Delhi: A minor student of a blind school was sodomised by another student in the campus hostel of the institution for visually impaired boys in south Delhi, the school principal said on Wednesday.

Police have detained the 20-year-old accused, who studies in one of the branches of the Andh Vidhyalaya (school for blind) but used to live in the hostel of the institute in Lajpat Nagar where the incident took place last month.

According to police, accused Pawan, a student of 12th standard, had sodomised a minor of 3rd standard inside the hostel on January 1. The victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had shared about his ordeal with his uncle after the latter came to meet him in the school this month.

"The victim's uncle complained about the incident to us. We had called Pawan to inquire about the criminal act, As he confessed to his crime, we called police to take action against him," S.P. Singh, Principal of the blind school, told IANS.

The accused had also attempted to sodomise a 8th standard student last year. But when the matter reached the management, Pawan had apologised and gave in writing not to repeat such act in future. We let him go after issuing a warning as he was to appear in board examination on March 17, Singh said.

Police have registered a case and are interrogating Pawan and the victim to know the whole truth, a senior police officer said.

The blind school provides education up to 8th standard, while the hostel also accommodates senior students 11th and 12th standard students from other campuses.