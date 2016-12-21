Mumbai chai wallah refuses to serve tea to Congress members, demands payment of Rs 2 lakh outstanding bill
Mumbai: The Congress seems to be facing a severe cash crunch.
A tea vendor, who runs a small stall behind the headquarters of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) at Azad Maidan, has stopped giving tea to party workers on credit, The Times of India reported.
The 'chai wallah' claims the Congress has an outstanding balance of Rs 2 lakh.
The tea vendor, who is very famous among the Congress members, says that the grand old party hasn't paid him for a long time. However, he expresses confidence in Congress of clearing all the dues.
Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam accepted that his party was yet to clear the dues. Nirupam said the matter was brought to his notice few days ago.
The Congress Mumbai chief claimed that dues were Rs 4 lakh, out of which Rs 2 lakh has already been disbursed, the rest will be given soon.
One of the party functionary, who didn't wished to be named admitted that Congress was facing cash crunch.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury