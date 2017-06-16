close
Noida resident gets hoax bomb threat letter

A bomb disposal squad was called and it was found that the object was not a bomb.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 18:24

Noida: A resident of Sadarpur Colony here was in for a rude shock today when he received a parcel containing a bomb-like object along with a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakh from him.

Baleshwar received the packet and the letter, which stated that a bomb had been planted in his house. He was also asked to throw the extortion sum of Rs 5 lakh in the bushes, SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh said.

A bomb disposal squad was called and it was found that the object was not a bomb, he said.

Police said efforts were on to trace those who sent the parcel and the letter.

TAGS

NoidaSadarpur ColonyBomb threatBaleshwarSP CityArun Kumar Singh

