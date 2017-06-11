close
Venkaiah Naidu to attend Sabka 'Saath Sabka Vikas' Sammelan

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 20:59

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu will attend the "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash Sammelen" being held tomorrow in Salia Sahi area here.

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is also scheduled to join the meet which forms part of the series of such sammelans being organised all over the country to make the public aware of various welfare measures being undertaken by the NDA Government.

Details of the programme were given to the media by Pritish Bharat, Chief General Manager of Indian Oil today. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is organising the SSSVs at Nilachkara Nagar, Salia Sahi and other places.

Various schemes have been unveiled and implemented by for the development and welfare of farmers, poor and the down-trodden by the NDA government which has completed three years, he said.

Bharat said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, huge investment was made for 15 million tonne refinery at Paradip which was dedicated to around 1.25 lakh crore people in February? 2016.

Similar projects like 1000 km of pipeline network, petrochemical complex at Paradip worth Rs 45,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore, LPG import terminal, new LPG bottling plants and depots, strategic oil reserves are proposed to be made in the State of Odisha, he said.

Paradip-Balasore pipeline project for import of LPG from Paradip to Balasore bottling plant will be commissioned very soon. Two new Common User facility (CUF) in Berhampur and Meramundali by all three oil marketing companies IOCL, BPCL & HPCL are also in pipeline, he said.

