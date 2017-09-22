close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Post-Tripura killing, journalists seek safety mechanism

A news reporter for a local channel, Shantanu Bhowmick, was abducted and hacked to death on Wednesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 21:53
Post-Tripura killing, journalists seek safety mechanism

New Delhi: Gathered here to condemn the death of one of their fraternity members, journalists on Friday resolved to fight for a better protection mechanism for those who cover news from conflict-hit locations.

A news reporter for a local channel, Shantanu Bhowmick, was abducted and hacked to death on Wednesday while covering the clashes that broke out between the CPI-M`s tribal wing Tripura Rajya Upajati Ganamukti Parishad workers and the cadres of the Indigenous People`s Front of Tripura, a tribal-based opposition party, in Tripura.

The journalists descended on the Press Club of India and demanded action from both the state and central governments into the life lost in the line of duty.

To make their protest more symbolical, the fraternity decided to carry out a silent march on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, to the Home Ministry and present there a memorandum of their demands.

"Whatever he was or he was not, Bhowmick was certainly a journalist... We must take out this march and make our voices heard," Rajdeep Sardesai, a consulting editor at the India Today group, said.

He also cautioned against those journalists who downplay such protests sitting on the sidelines, saying the scribblers` community did not care about the small town journalists, causing a rift in the fraternity.

"A pernicious and dangerous campaign is being run to divide journalists. There are no left wing and right wing journalists, it`s only those who practise their craft in line of its ethics and those who don`t," he added.

Some of those present pointed out the apathy of those media employers who do not even bother to give insurance cover to their employees.

General Secretary of the Indian Women Press Corps Aditi Tandon said the journalists should form a committee to record such killings and present a report to the government to press them to make the required laws.

TAGS

Tripura killingTripura journalist killingShantanu BhowmickTripura

From Zee News

World

Syrian activist, daughter murdered in Istanbul home: Turkis...

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President&#039;s US speech
World

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President's US s...

CBI court to hear scribe killing case involving Dera chief on Oct 27
HaryanaPunjab

CBI court to hear scribe killing case involving Dera chief...

North EastMizoram

After 30 years, 2nd woman in Mizoram council of ministers

EC to hear dispute over AIADMK &#039;two leaves&#039; poll symbol on Oct 6
Tamil Nadu

EC to hear dispute over AIADMK 'two leaves' poll...

Sushma meets US Secretary of State, raises H1-B issue
India

Sushma meets US Secretary of State, raises H1-B issue

At least 25 dead after Hurricane Maria hits Caribbean
AmericasWorld

At least 25 dead after Hurricane Maria hits Caribbean

Multinationals aggravating ocean pollution: Greenpeace NGO
Environment

Multinationals aggravating ocean pollution: Greenpeace NGO

Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif, family
Asia

Pakistan's anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Na...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

India needs one more big push for construction of ‘Big Dams’

Pakistan at UNGA: Islamabad continues to live in denial with same old rhetoric

Mahamana Express: 10 things you need to know about Varanasi-Vadodara train

What is a stimulus package and how will it help to save Indian economy from slowdown: 5 points to know

India requires out-of-the box thinking on tax reforms