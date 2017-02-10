Protesting Jat leaders to meet govt committee tomorrow

Chandigarh: Members of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, which is spearheading the ongoing jat quota stir in Haryana, will meet representatives of the government-appointed committee tomorrow at Panipat for talks, even as the agitation entered its 13th day today.

"We will hold a meeting with the members of the government committee led by the Chief Secretary at Panipat tomorrow to hold discussion on our demands," AIJASS president Yash Pal Malik said today.

Malik said it will be the first meeting between the representatives of AIJASS and the state government ever since the protest was launched in the state.

"While bringing their proposal, the committee should come with an open mind to resolve our issue which has been pending for long," Malik asserted while adding that there had been agreements with the state government on Jat demands thrice in the past.

Besides seeking quota in education and government jobs, the demands of the Jats include the release of those jailed during last year's agitation, withdrawal of cases slapped during the protest and government jobs for the kin of those killed and injured while taking part in the stir.

There is also a demand of action against BJP MP from Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini for his alleged anti-Jat rants.

Khattar government this week formed a five-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary D S Dhesi, to hold talks with jat leaders to consider their demands and resolve the problems of those agitating for reservation among other issues in the state.

Situation remained peaceful in the state as on the 13th day of agitation today.

The main opposition party in Haryana- INLD, has openly come out in support of the agitating jats this time.

During the fresh round of agitation, the protesters have been staging dharnas at various places in the state amid elaborate security arrangements.

The call for the fresh stir was given by certain jat outfits, especially those owing allegiance to AIJASS.

Khattar had earlier said the government had accepted the demand of jats for giving jobs to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives during the agitation last year.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, while the state police is maintaining a strict vigil.

As many as 30 people were killed and property worth crores was damaged at many places in Haryana during last year's jat stir which had turned violent.

However, this time the state has been put on maximum alert.

Rohtak and some of its neighbouring districts, including Sonipat and Jhajjar, were the worst-hit by the violence last year.

The Jats have announced that February 19 would be observed as 'Balidan Divas' in memory of those who lost their lives during last year's agitation.