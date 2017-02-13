close
Question paper leak: Bihar Staff Selection Commission's secretary suspended

IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:47

Patna: The Bihar government on Monday suspended Bihar Staff Selection Commission Secretary Parmeshwar Ram, arrested in connection with a question paper leak, officials said.

"Ram was suspended from service after a nod from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," an official at the Chief Minister`s Office said.

Ram was arrested last week in connection with the leaking of a question paper of a recruitment examination for clerks.

More than 20 persons have been arrested till date in the case.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:47

