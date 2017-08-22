close
School headmaster held for sexually harassing 5-year old

A 42-year old headmaster of a private school in the district has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a kindergarten girl student, police said on Tuesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:25

Karaikal: A 42-year old headmaster of a private school in the district has been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a kindergarten girl student, police said on Tuesday.

Packirisamy of the school at Sethur village was arrested last night based on a complaint by the five-year old girl's parents.

The child had returned from the school unwell on August 18 evening and when her parents enquired with her she told them about the teacher's assault.

The parents approached the school management the next day. As the school administrator reportedly did not initiate any action, they lodged the complaint with police, who after inquiry arrested Packirisamy.

Alleging that the school administrator was also involved in the incident and demanding his arrest, the parents along with several other residents of the village last night staged a road roko.

Karaikal North Superintendent of Police Marimuthu and other officials held talks with the agitating people and assured action following which they dispersed, police said adding further investigation was on.

TAGS

School headmasterkindergartenSethur villageMarimuthu

