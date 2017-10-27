Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
This airport worker bids adieu to passengers with his hip-hop dance – Watch

New Delhi: Kyran Ashford, an operations agent at New York's Greater Rochester International Airport, has suddenly become famous on social media for his special dance.

He was spotted spreading cheer at the airport and entertaining passengers with his hip-hop dance, that left many puzzled.

Kyran is usually known for his 'boarding procedure rap' where he sings flight boarding instructions as a rap song to make flight travel more entertaining for passengers but this time he chose a different method.

One of the passengers spotted him dancing on the tarmac and quickly took out his mobile phone to record the spectacular moment.

The video has garnered over 7 million views in just under a week.

