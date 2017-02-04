Tirath appointed BJP national secretary

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand BJP chief Tirath Singh Rawat was on Saturday appointed as the party's national secretary, a move being seen in political circles here as an attempt to appease the sulking leader who was denied a ticket for the February 15 Assembly polls.

Sitting MLA Tirath had expressed his discontent over allocation of ticket to the Congress rebel Satpal Maharaj from his Chaubattakhal seat in Pauri Garhwal district.

Tirath's appointment as the national secretary was announced by the BJP at a function held at a city hotel to release the party's vision document.

The appointment was made by BJP president Amit Shah and the information was conveyed to Pradesh BJP chief Ajay Bhatt by a letter from party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.