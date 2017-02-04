Tirath appointed BJP national secretary
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand BJP chief Tirath Singh Rawat was on Saturday appointed as the party's national secretary, a move being seen in political circles here as an attempt to appease the sulking leader who was denied a ticket for the February 15 Assembly polls.
Sitting MLA Tirath had expressed his discontent over allocation of ticket to the Congress rebel Satpal Maharaj from his Chaubattakhal seat in Pauri Garhwal district.
Tirath's appointment as the national secretary was announced by the BJP at a function held at a city hotel to release the party's vision document.
The appointment was made by BJP president Amit Shah and the information was conveyed to Pradesh BJP chief Ajay Bhatt by a letter from party's National General Secretary Arun Singh.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- Aircel-Maxis deal: ED moves SC against court order discharging Maran brothers
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru