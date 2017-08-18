Tuirial power project to be commissioned in October: Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla on Friday said the 60-megawatt Tuirial Hydro Electric Power Project would be commissioned in October.

Addressing the ruling Congress workers at Congress Bhavan here, Lal Thanhawla said that the 20-megawatt solar power project near Vankal village in Champhai district would be completed next year.

He claimed the Congress would make a record by returning to power for the third consecutive term by winning the assembly election next year.