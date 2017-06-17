UTLA militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: The Manipur police has arrested three militants of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) for smuggling arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the trio were arrested from a hotel at Jiribam bazaar in Jiribam district, police said, adding that 15 gram of heroin and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Those arrested have confessed of their involvement in smuggling arms, ammunition and drugs and investigation is underway, police said.