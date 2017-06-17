close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UTLA militants arrested in Manipur

The Manipur police has arrested three militants of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) for smuggling arms and ammunition.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 12:56

Imphal: The Manipur police has arrested three militants of United Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA) for smuggling arms and ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the trio were arrested from a hotel at Jiribam bazaar in Jiribam district, police said, adding that 15 gram of heroin and mobile phones were seized from their possession.

Those arrested have confessed of their involvement in smuggling arms, ammunition and drugs and investigation is underway, police said. 

TAGS

Manipur. ImphalUnited Tribal Liberation Army (UTLA)Arms and ammunition

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video