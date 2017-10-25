Will let everyone know when I meet Rahul Gandhi, says Hardik Patel

Gandhinagar/New Delhi: Responding to reports of him meeting Rahul Gandhi, Patidar leader Hardik Patel said he will let the entire country know when he meets the Congress Vice President. Leaked CCTV footage of the hotel where they stayed shows the two leaders coming out after a meeting.

"When I meet Rahul Gandhi I will let the entire country know," he said.

Hardik raised concern over how the CCTV footage of the five-star hotel was leaked. "Keep your hands on your heart and say if I have committed any crime. How did the CCTV footage of a five-star hotel get leaked," he said.

He had tweeted on Tuesday that he had not met Rahul yet but will be meeting him during his next Gujarat visit. "I did not meet Rahul Gandhi but whenever I will meet him, will go to meet him after declaring it to whole Hindustan. We will meet during his next Gujarat visit. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Patel had tweeted.

Responding to allegations by BJP leaders who dubbed him as a Congress "agent", he said he didn't care about what BJP leaders say. "Those who say I am an agent of Congress are in fact the agent of BJP. I do not bother what BJP leaders say," he said.

Patel spearheaded the Patidar reservation movement in the state in 2015. He has been maintaining that he would not join the Congress.