Noida

Another building collapse in Noida kills 3 people

This is the third building collapse in Noida in the same week.

Noida: At least one person was killed and three others injured when an under construction building collapsed at Sector 63 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, making it the second such incident in the same week. 

An investigation is underway. 

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

On July 17, two under-construction buildings in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village collapsed killing 9 people. According to eye-witnesses, the incident occurred after a six-storey under-construction building collapsed and fell on another building.

