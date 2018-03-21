Class 9 student commits suicide in Noida, family alleges she was sexually abused by teacher

The Noida police has filed an FIR against two teachers and principal of a school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar for allegedly abetting suicide of a class 9 girl student. The FIR was registered late on Tuesday night. It has been alleged that the girl was disturbed because of alleged sexual advances by one of the teachers.

The 15-year-old student, who reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday, was a resident of Sector 52 in Noida. She was reportedly an exceptional dancer. Her family has alleged that one of the teachers of the school had tried to abuse her sexually and had even threatened to fail her in examination.

"She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it, might be a mistake but she said she is scared of them, no matter how well she writes they'll fail her. Ultimately they failed her in SST. The school killed her," said her father.

Examination results of the school were declared on March 16 where she failed to pass in two of the subjects. Disturbed by her results, she reportedly committed suicide inside her residence.

She was found hanging from a railing, following which she was rushed to Kailash hospital in Noida. A doctor, who attended to her, said that her pulse and blood pressure were unrecordable when she was brought to the hospital. "We tried to revive her but could not. The cause of the death can be known after post-mortem," she said.

Noida police has launched an investigation into the allegations made by her family members while the body has been sent for post-mortem. Noida City SP Arun Kumar Singh told news agency ANI that the case has been registered under sections 306 and 506 IPC and POCSO Act. He added that police officials would visit the school on Wednesday.