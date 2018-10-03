हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida

Criminal arrested after encounter in Noida

A man wanted in over three dozen criminal cases was arrested here following an encounter with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, officials said on Wednesday.

Representational Image

NOIDA: A man wanted in over three dozen criminal cases was arrested here following an encounter with the Gautam Buddh Nagar police, officials said on Wednesday.

Chaukhe, 30, was held late on Tuesday night when he was passing the Jaipuria Crossing in Sector 62 with one of his aides on a motorcycle, the police said.

"Acting on a tip-off that Chaukhe might pass the area, we had set up pickets and deployed policemen. The checking worked as he was intercepted," an official from Sector 58 police station said.

When asked to stop, Chaukhe opened fire, the official said, adding that a policeman shot and injured him in retaliatory fire.

"Soon the police team overpowered Chaukhe, but his aide managed to flee amid cross-firing," the police official said.

Chaukhe, who was held with a country-made pistol, was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

A case was registered against Chaukhe at Sector 58 police station and he was booked under section 307 of Indian Penal Code (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act.

The police said as many as 38 cases were registered at various police stations, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, against Chaukhe, who belongs to Bulandshahr district.

"He has been booked by the police in Bulandshahr, Hapur, Meerut, Bijnor for cases of robbery, attempted murder, Arms Act and Gangsters Act," the police said. 

