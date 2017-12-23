Delhi Metro Magenta line launch: Yogi Adityanath to review preparations; Arvind Kejriwal not invited?

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to ignore superstition and visit Noida on December 25 to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the first section of Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line from Noida to Kalkaji.

UP government officials were quoted as saying by IANS that the Chief Minister has given his go-ahead for the programme and has shunned advice for not doing so, as many of his predecessors had apparently lost their chair after visiting Noida.

According to reports, CM Adityanath will arrive in Noida today, two days before the flag-off ceremony.

Visuals of #Delhi Metro's trains for its new magenta line from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji. pic.twitter.com/oFmeXnBcqs — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2017

He will review preparations with top officials of the DMRC and the government ahead of December 25 event.

An interaction with journalists is also scheduled after the review meeting. CM Adityanath will then depart to Lucknow and return on Monday again.

His immediate predecessor Akhilesh Yadav never visited Noida in his five-year tenure and inaugurated projects and roads by remote control from his official Kalidas Marg residence in Lucknow.

Except for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, who visited Noida four times and incidentally lost power too, no chief minister of Uttar Pradesh has visited Noida in 29 years.

Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh visited Noida in 1988 and was ousted of power soon after. A similar fate awaited his successor Narayan Dutt Tiwari of the Congress in 1989, Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1995, Kalyan Singh in 1999 and Mayawati in 2012.

Senior police officials of Noida confirmed that the final programme of Adityanath has been received by the district authorities. A spokesman of the ruling BJP, Chandramohan said while the chief minister was a deeply religious man he did not subscribe to superstitions, and he was only inspired by development and welfare of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Botanical Garden (Noida) to Kalkaji (Delhi) metro line is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25.

Accompanying the Prime Minister will be UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The event has been scheduled in Noida, where the PM and UP CM will flag off the first train from Botanical Garden, also the first inter-change station in NCR.

However, inauguration ceremony does not include the name of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on the list of VIP invitees, it was reported in a section of media. No official confirmation has come from the Delhi government either.

The to-be inaugurated stretch of 12.64 kilometers concludes in the national capital. This section is a part of longer 38.23 kilometers sprawling over an elaborate land area in Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is a 50:50 venture between the Urban Development ministry and the concerned state government. So, while the Noida route received funds from Uttar Pradesh government, an extensive percentage was disposed from Delhi government for the route beyond.