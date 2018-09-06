Door to door waste collection, mechanised road sweeping soon in Noida soon

NOIDA: Mumbai-based private firm on Thursday bagged a contract worth Rs 306 crore for door-to-door solid waste collection in Noida for 10 years, while tenders were finalised for mechanised sweeping of city roads as well in a major push for Swachh India initiative.
A Noida administration official said the contract has been awarded to the AG Enviro Infra Project Private Limited of Mumbai through a global tender and the service is likely to begin by December this year.
"For Rs 306 crore, i.E., approximately 30 crore per annum, this firm will carry out door-to-door waste collection in entire Noida for a period of 10 years," Officer on Special Duty Rajesh Kumar Singh said in a statement.
He said the authority had estimated a cost of Rs 400 crore for the project when the tender was floated to hire a private agency in January this year.
"This was a much pressing task for the Authority. The firm which has been awarded the contract will use its own resources, including men and machines, to do the work, with the allocated funds by the authority," he said.
The OSD said the waste collection service would be provided in both the rural and urban areas of Noida.
As per current estimates, the city produces around 600 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, but does not have a mechanism to collect it from households. The firm will make all procurement of vehicles and machineries in accordance with the RFP requirement before November end and immediately afterward will start its operation.
"Within a year entire sectors shall be covered under D-2-D operation. Collection of user fee from the waste generators against the services is also one of the key responsibility of the company," an official document stated. According to the terms of the contract, the firm would charge a monthly fee from waste generators including households, hotels, hospitals, spiritual centres (all religions), and government and private buildings, etc.
The variation on fees would depend on the size of waste generators. For example, a private household spread in less than 100 sq metre area will have to give Rs 25 in fee while that stretching over 300 sq metre will have to shell out Rs 100 for the job, according to an official document.
Five star hotels, malls and multiplexes will have to give a fees of Rs 5,000 per month, while restaurants will have to pay between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 depending on their size. Educational institutions and coaching centres, railway stations, bus stands, metro stations also feature in the list along with meat/poultry shops and slaughter houses.
With the door-to-door collection of the garbage and stricter implementation of the waste management rules, the littering on city roads would come down and recycling of the waste too would be improved, a Noida Authority official said.
A second contract for mechanized sweeping of city roads has been awarded to M/s Chennai MSW Mgmt Pvt.Ltd. The company will also make necessary procurement in compliance with the RFP requirement with in three months time and will cover 93 km of road on daily basis, officials said. A third contract for construction and demolition debris management has been awarded to Ramky Envirotech Ltd. Under this, the company would setup their facility at Sector 140 and will have designated points across Noida to place safely the C&D Debris from where they would transport it to the Designated site for processing.
"The by-products of these waste shall be reutilised in various civil construction activities. This project will commence from March 2019," the officials said. The Noida Authority has roped in an NGO, Adarsh Sewa Samiti, for its 40-year expertise in sanitation, waste management, capacity building and IEC activities.
"This NGO will cover entire Noida and will help the authority to successfully implement their Swachh Noida initiatives in a planned manner meeting scheduled deadlines," the officials said.