In Noida, 8-year-old rape victim awaits medical help for over 12 hours

NOIDA: It took more than 12 hours for the family members of an eight-year-old rape victim to receive medical aid for her in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

On Thursday, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor boy in a village of Jarcha area of Greater Noida.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when she had gone to play.

The victim was playing outside when the accused lured her on the pretext of giving candies.

“He took her to his house and assaulted her. We immediately informed the police," said the victim's father.

Recalling the incident, the victim's mother told DNA, "It was getting late for lunch. So my wife went to call her but when she couldn't find her, she immediately raised an alarm. After searching her for more than two hours, a neighbour found her coming out of a nearby house crying. She was bleeding from her private parts and even had blood stains on her clothes.”

"The girl has been sent for medical examination. The accused was later arrested. During interrogation, the 15-year-old boy confessed to the crime. The boy was produced before the district court and has been sent to the juvenile home," said Suniti, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar.

The family, however, alleged that no medical examination or aid was available around 12 hours, during which the family had to roam around the district on Friday.

"First, she was taken to a local hospital in Jarcha where she was denied medical aid due to staff shortage. Then, she was taken to a hospital in Dadri where she was again denied to be admitted because of no medical kit available. Then she was finally rushed to the district hospital in Noida where the officials denied the medical saying there was no female doctor to attend to the minor her and that she should come in the morning," said the father.

"I have spoken to the CMO about the matter and he has assured me an enquiry in the case," informed Suniti.

The accused minor has been arrested and sent to a juvenile home on Friday.