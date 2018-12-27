Kashmiri youth, studying in Noida, goes missing

A Kashmiri youth, studying at a Noida college, went missing from his room, the police said on Wednesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Syed Bashid Hasan, who belonged from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, was in the final year of Bachelor's of Business Administration (BBA) at Asian School of Business, Noida. According to college administration, the student appeared for three consecutive exams but failed to appear for his fourth test on December 13.

His phone was switched off from December 15.

Worried, his parents filed a missing person case in both Bandipora and Noida police stations.

"Syed Bashid Hasan was pursing his final year in Bachelor's of Business Administration from a private college here and has not returned to his PG in Sector 126 since December 6," his father said in a complaint at the Expressway Police Station.

Hasan lived in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida, police said.

"It appears that he has gone to some other place by his own choice because he was carrying some luggage with him when he came to his friend's place. The luggage is also gone now," a police official said.

An investigation is currently underway.