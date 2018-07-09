हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Noida

Major traffic diversions in Noida for PM Modi's visit: All you need to know

The Prime Minister will visit Noida to launch a new unit of Samsung in Sector 81. 

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Noida, Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory on major traffic diversions from 4 pm to 9 pm. The Prime Minister will visit Noida to launch a new unit of Samsung in Sector 81. 

The launch of the Samsung plant is in line with the PM Modi's pet 'Make In India' campaign. During the launch, he will be accompanied by Korean President Moon Jae-in. 

The diversions have been suggested keeping in view the security arrangements.

- Commuters travelling from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to New Ashok Nagar, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH24 to avoid inconvenience.

- Commuters taking the Chilla gate to reach Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, can also use the NH24 instead. 

- Those taking the Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Pari Chowk to reach Delhi using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. 

The Korean President is on a three-day visit to India from July 8 to July 11. During the visit, a ceremonial reception will be accorded to him and he will hold talks with PM Modi. 

The two leaders will hold discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of shared interest with a view to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

