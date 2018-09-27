Man dies in Noida factory after workers switch on machine he was cleaning, mishap caught on camera

NOIDA: A man working in the Special Economic Zone in Noida was killed after he was stuck inside a machine while he was cleaning it. The incident took place in a plastic factory in Noida under Phase 2 police station limits. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Wajid.

When Wajid was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it, someone accidentally switched it on and he got sucked inside the machine. By the time the workers near him realised what had happened he had already died.

"Wajid reached for work this morning in the factory which makes plastic products. He was cleaning a big-size machine which has blades in it. While he was cleaning, someone switched on the machine and soon Wajid was sucked inside," a police official said.

The body was taken out of the machine and sent for post-mortem. The entire incident was caught in CCTV footage.

The police were soon alerted about the freak incident and they rushed to the spot. Wajid's family also reached the factory soon after they were informed of his death.

Wajid's brother filed a case and two persons have been booked for murder. A probe in the case is underway.

Wajid and his family originally hailed from Chhapra district in Bihar but were settled in Noida for some time.