Noida accident

Noida: 1 dead, 5 injured in accident at under-construction site in Sector 39

One person died and at least five people were injured in an accident in Sector 39, Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The accident took place at an under construction site, reported news agency ANI.

NOIDA: One person died and at least five people were injured in an accident in Sector 39, Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The accident took place at an under construction site, reported news agency ANI.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

In yet another incident, another person was killed and six injured after temporary iron fixtures around an under-construction multi-storey private building collapsed in Sector 94 here Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at the BPTP 'Capital City' in the morning when a tractor-trolley carrying sand reportedly hit the shuttering (temporary fixtures) bringing down six labourers who were working a few floors above the ground, they said.

"One man, who was driving the tractor, died after the fixtures came crashing down on him, while six others suffered injuries and are hospitalised," Amit Kumar Singh, SHO of the Sector 39 police station, under whose jurisdiction the building is located, said.

On Friday, a massive fire broke out at another under-construction multi-storey building of a private developer in Greater Noida on Friday, police said. There was no report of any casualty or injury in the incident that occurred in the ATS Dolce residential housing complex coming up in the Zeta Sector, they said.

"The fire was reported around 4 pm and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were doused in around 60 minutes," Surajpur police station SHO Muneesh Chauhan said.

With agency inputs

