Noida Crime Branch 'collection' list goes viral on WhatsApp, SOG dissolved

Noida: In a major embarrassment for the Noida Police, an internal list of cops about alleged bribery and collections from local businessmen has gone viral on popular messaging app WhatsApp.

In view of the shocking development, Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Ajay Pal Sharma has dissolved the Crime Branch’s Special Operation Group (SOG) and vowed to take strict action against guilty officials.

After scrapping the SOG, the SSP has sent 16 personnel to police line with immediate effect.

One of the cops in the Special Operation Group reportedly sent the list of ‘collections’ to the Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh after a heated argument broke out among cops over the distribution of money collected from different sources.

The DGP then ordered an investigation into the matter.

''An inquiry headed by SP City Noida has been launched into the matter,” Sharma was quoted as saying.

The list, which went viral on WhatsApp groups, includes the monthly amount collected from different fuel stations, cement manufacturers, hotel and restaurant owners, developers, etc.

The list also mentions cash distributions among inspectors, cops and also used to buy weapons and airfare for three SOG team members for operation in Bihar. The list mentions monthly collections ranging from Rs 3000-Rs 10,000.