Noida: School bus hits divider at Rajnigandha Chowk; 12 students injured, driver critical

NOIDA: At least 12 students were injured on Saturday morning after a school bus hit a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass in Noida. The driver and conductor of the bus are said to be in a critical condition. The injured have been moved to nearby Kailash hospital.

#Noida: Visuals of Apeejay school bus that met with an accident at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass, today. At least 12 students are injured, driver and conductor of the school bus in critical condition, all shifted to Kailash hospital pic.twitter.com/Fm88UXyodA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 17, 2018

The bus was carrying more than 30 students when the accident took place. The bus belonged to Apeejay school in Noida.