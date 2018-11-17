हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Noida: School bus hits divider at Rajnigandha Chowk; 12 students injured, driver critical

The bus was carrying more than 30 students when the accident took place.

Noida: School bus hits divider at Rajnigandha Chowk; 12 students injured, driver critical

NOIDA: At least 12 students were injured on Saturday morning after a school bus hit a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass in Noida. The driver and conductor of the bus are said to be in a critical condition. The injured have been moved to nearby Kailash hospital.

The bus was carrying more than 30 students when the accident took place. The bus belonged to Apeejay school in Noida.

Tags:
NoidaNoida school busSchool bus accident

Must Watch