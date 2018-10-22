हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paytm data leak

Paytm MD’s secretary held for stealing boss’s data, seeking Rs 20 crore ransom

Paytm managing director Vijay Shekhar’s personal secretary and three others were arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking a ransom worth Rs 20 crore from him.

Paytm MD’s secretary held for stealing boss’s data, seeking Rs 20 crore ransom

Paytm managing director Vijay Shekhar’s personal secretary and three others were arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking a ransom worth Rs 20 crore from him. According to sources, the personal secretary of the Paytm boss stole his personal data and then threatened to leak them if not paid the ransom amount.

The sources further said that the company had already transferred a sum of Rs 67 lakh to the account of the blackmailers, but the ransom amount was constantly being hiked by them. Those arrested include the husband of the personal secretary and another employee of the company.

The blackmailers allegedly used a Thailand-based number to make WhatsApp calls for the ransom.

Paytm sought help from an Israeli company to trace the location of the miscreants and later lodged a complaint against them at Noida Sector 20 police station.

The police have launched investigation into the case.

“The owner of Paytm had made a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking it,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma told news agency PTI.

“Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed,” he further said.

The SSP said they would seek their custody to interrogate them further and gather more details.

Tags:
Paytm data leakPaytmVijay ShekharPaytm ransom

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close