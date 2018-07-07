हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Noida on Monday, Traffic Police suggests diversions

Keeping in view the security arrangements, the Noida traffic police has announced several diversions for July 9 from 4 pm to 9 pm. 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday visit Noida to launch a new unit of Samsung in Sector 81. The launch of the Samsung plant is in line with the PM's pet 'Make In India' campaign. During the launch, he will be accompanied by Korean President Moon Jae-in. 

Commuters travelling from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway to New Ashok Nagar, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad have been advised to take NH24 to avoid inconvenience. Commuters taking the Chilla gate to reach Noida, Greater Noida, Greater Noida West, Ghaziabad, can also use the NH24 instead. Those taking the Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida, Pari Chowk to reach Delhi using Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are also advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. 

The Korean President will visit India from July 8-11. During the visit, a ceremonial reception will be accorded to him and will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will hold discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues of shared interest with a view to further strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

