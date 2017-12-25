PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on Monday

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate Delhi Metro's Magenta Line. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi.

The PM will also address a public meeting in Noida.

Earlier, he said that the Magenta Line was an example of modernising urban transport and making travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient.

"This new line is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow (Monday). This year, I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metros," he tweeted.

In a first, broad-sized coaches will ply on the standard gauge track of the Magenta Line. Senior DMRC officials also said all coaches to be introduced under Phase-III of the Delhi Metro rail network would be broad-sized only.

"Coaches measuring 3.2 m in width will be in operation on the new Magenta Line. This would also allow 30-40 more passengers than the capacity of coaches running on a standard gauge," a senior DMRC official said.

Presently, carriages, measuring 2.9 m in width are in use on existing standard gauge corridors - Violet Line (Kashmiri Gate-Escorts Mujesar) and Green Line (Kirti Nagar-Mundka), another senior official said.

"This new Magenta Line would thus become the first standard gauge-based corridor to have broad-sized coaches plying on it," he told PTI.

Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli-Huda City Centre) and Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida/Vaishali) are among the broad guage lines on which wide coaches ply.

The new line has platform screen doors (PSDs) on all nine stations, besides a high-tech signalling system that will allow the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to run trains with enhanced frequency.

While Kalkaji Mandir station falls in Delhi, Botanical Garden station is located in Noida.

The DMRC authorities said that ten trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations.

(With Agency inputs)