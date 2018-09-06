हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rain

Respite from heat as heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR, causes water-logging, traffic snarls

Parts of Delhi and Noida were lashed with rain on Thursday evening and reports of waterlogging and slow traffic came in from different parts.

Parts of Delhi and Noida were lashed with rain on Thursday evening and reports of waterlogging and slow traffic came in from different parts.

Delhi had been receiving rains since past few days but Thursday afternoon saw a rise in temperature with a sunny afternoon.

The evening, however, started with rains as parts of Delhi and Noida received heavy showers around 5.30 pm. 

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and warned people about areas where waterlogging has been reported. 

Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area towards Vijay Chowk was reported to be waterlogged. Water also got accumulated under Pragati Maidan's railway bridge and at carriageway from Durgapuri Chowk towards Loni Gol Chakkar, Apsara Border. 

Other places where waterlogging was reported were - Zakir Hussain College, JLN Marg, Teliwara Qutub Chowk Sadar Bazar, Raja Ram Kohli Marg, SDM office on Nala Road, Bihari Colony on road No. 57, Chatta Rail, Mathura Road from Sarita Vihar to Badarpur.

In Noida, slow movement of traffic was reported at Hajipur underpass. 

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The weatherman had forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers.

This is not the first time that rain has caused waterlogging in the national capital in this week. Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday and Sunday. Moti Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, RK Puram and Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar were among the areas where waterlogging was reported. 

