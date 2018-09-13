हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DND

Toll on DND Flyway? Supreme Court to hear petition on Friday

Toll collection on the expressway was halted after an Allahabad High Court ruling on October 26 of 2016.

Toll on DND Flyway? Supreme Court to hear petition on Friday
File photo

New Delhi: To collect toll or not? That is what the Supreme Court will possibly decide when it hears a petition filed by the Noida Toll Bridge Company (NTBCL) on Friday.

Toll collection on the 9.2 km-long stretch which connects Delhi and Noida was stopped after an Allahabad High Court order on October 26 of 2016. The privately-funded expressway was made toll-free after a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by Federation of Noida Resident Welfare Association (FONRWA) in 2012.

It has been previously reported that Rs 810.18 crore has been earned through toll collection from March 31 of 2014 till toll collection was ended. NTBCL has said it is incurring losses of Rs 50 lakh each day since toll collection was halted and that the cost of construction has not been recovered.

The apex court though refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order previously. There have been enough doubts about how the toll amount was fixed and the cost of construction revealed. In addition, the Income Tax department too file a plea in which it said that the company in-charge of the flyway has not paid due taxes.

(With inputs from Sumit Kumar/Zee News)

Tags:
DNDDND flywayNoida Toll roadSupreme Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close