हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Genpact

Top Genpact executive commits suicide over sexual harassment charges

Swaroop Raj claimed that the charges against him are baseless. 

Top Genpact executive commits suicide over sexual harassment charges

A former senior Genpact executive, accused of sexual harassment, committed suicide in his apartment in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Swaroop Raj, an Assistant Vice-President with the company, was suspended after two colleagues levied molestation charges against him. In his suicide note, Raj claimed that the charges against him are baseless and he does not have the courage to face them. 

“He was terminated from the services over sexual harassment allegations levelled by 2 of his office colleagues,” said Nishank Sharma, circle officer (CO) in Greater Noida.

According to sources, two employees had levied sexual harassment charges against him. Following this, an internal inquiry was conducted by the company and the charges were found to be correct. He was then suspended.

Raj lived with his wife Kriti in a highrise Paramount apartment in Sector 137, Noida. The couple, who met while working in Genpact and had married two years ago.

On Monday, his wife entered the apartment to find Raj hanging from the ceiling fan. The suicide note and suspension letter were recovered beside the body.

The body was taken away for postmortem. An investigation is currently underway, said CO Sharma. 

Raj had joined Genpact in 2007 and slowly rose the ranks. 

Tags:
GenpactSuicideSwaroop Raj

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close