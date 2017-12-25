Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes a ride on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a 12-km stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line with a ride between the Botanical Garden and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations here.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief Mangu Singh during the ride.

The PM boarded the metro at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magenta Line, at 1.05 pm and alighted at the Okhla Birds Sanctuary following a four-minute ride.

Both stations fall in Noida, a suburban town in Uttar Pradesh bordering New Delhi. The other end of the line, for now, will be south Delhi's Kalkaji Mandir.

However, by April, the entire corridor, stretching till Janakpuri West, is scheduled to be functional.

From the metro station, PM Modi proceeded to sector 125 rally ground at Amity University where he addressed a public rally.

He advocated the use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum, saying travelling on a metro train should be a "prestige issue".

PM Modi added that governments incur a lot of cost in creating infrastructure but when it is ready it benefits generations to come.

He also said that by the year 2022, when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence, he wants to cut down on imported petroleum products.

PM Modi said that a multi-modal transportation system will ensure that use of fuel is cut down, which will help the common man save money and also be useful for the environment.

(With PTI inputs)