Woman, daughter murdered in Greater Noida apartment; son is prime suspect

In a shocking incident, a woman and her daughter were found dead at their home in Greater Noida. The incident took place at an apartment in Gaur City in Greater Noida West.

The police suspect that the duo was beaten to death by a cricket bat. Cops also suspect that a sharp object was used along with the bat to kill them. Under suspicion is 15-year-old son of the woman who got murdered, as he has been absconding since the incident came to light.

According to reports, when the police reached the spot they found that the door of the house was locked from inside. It is believed that the culprit escaped through the washroom window. The bodies were found wrapped in a blanket on a bed.

A total of six members of the family lived in the flat, of which the husband of the deceased woman had gone to Ahmedabad for business purposes while her in-laws were in Uttarakhand when the incident took place.

The cops have accessed CCTV footage to extract any clue that would help in the investigation. The son of the woman is the prime suspect in the case.