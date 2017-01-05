close
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar, tremors felt in Manipur

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:21
Naypyidaw: A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar on Thursday.

Tremors were felt in India's northeastern state Manipur.

According to latest information no damage has been reported.

More details are awaited

 

First Published: Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 12:17

