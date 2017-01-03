5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Tripura; tremors felt in Northeast

Agartala: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale struck Tripura on Tuesday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the temblor was in Dhalai district in the north-eastern state.

"The 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the region at 14:39 hrs. The epicentre was located at a depth of 28 km in the district," it said.

According to United States Geological Survey, the quake's magnitude was 5.5. It said the quake had its epicentre in Ambassa, Tripura.

No damage to life or property was immediately reported.

The quake triggered landslides in the hill state and jolted the country's Northeast.

Officer-in-charge of Dhalai and Unakoti districts of state fire service department, Sukumar Debbarma, said landslides occurred in a number of places in a five-km radius along the Chhamanu-Gobindabari road.

Debbarma said a portion of the boundary wall of the fire service office at Unakoti district had collapsed due to the earthquake.

"A 20-meter stretch of the boundary collapsed," he said.

Officials in Meghalaya said the quake was felt for quite some time but there was no report of damage anywhere in the state.

The quake was felt in Assam too, including capital Guwahati, and people rushed out of their houses and offices.

"Karimganj, Hailakandi, Cachar and Dima Hasao are the bordering districts of Assam with Tripura. We received reports from the authorities that no damage has taken place there," Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Joint Secretary Nandita Hazarika said.

Many panic-stricken people ran out of their homes and shops, as the tremor ran through the region.

