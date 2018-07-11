हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manipur landslide

9 dead as landslide hits Manipur's Tamenglong

As many as nine people died on Wednesday after a landslide hit Manipur's Tamenglong, news agency ANI reported. Media reports suggest that the mishap took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

ANI photo

The landslide led to the collapse of a few houses in the area. However, there are no reports of deaths or injuries yet.

Last month, heavy rains had led to a flood-like situation in parts of northeast causing a number of deaths.

In Manipur, the water level of major rivers flowing in the five districts of the Imphal Valley had receded considerably with only Lilong River flowing a little above the "warning level".

However, the flood control officials later said that the situation had improved a lot and water level of the previously inundated localities had gone down.

