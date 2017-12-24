Arunachal Pradesh by-polls results: BJP wins both seat

Itanagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the by-polls to Likabali and Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat. Counting for the by-polls of two Assembly constituencies of Arunachal Pradesh began at 8 am today. The BJP and Congress are main contenders in the election.

The by-polls were held on Thursday, December 21. Over 68.5% electors cast their votes with Pakke-Kessang recording 86% voter turnout and Likabali 51% voter turnout. The Likabali Assembly seat fell vacant after state Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena died on September 4, 2017. The Pakke-Kessang seat fell vacant after the Gauhati High Court declared the election of Kameng Dolo in March 2014 'null and void' in response to an election petition filed by BJP nominee and former minister Atum Welly. Pakke-Kessang has 7,455 voters including 3,943 women, while Likabali has 10,608 electorates including 5,331 women voters.

Here are the live updates from the counting centres:

2:00 pm: BJP wins Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat

1:10 pm: BJP candidate Kardo Nyigyor won the Likabali seat.

1:05 pm: Peoples Party of Arunachal recieved 2,136 votes.

1:00 pm: The BJP has won the Likabali Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh with 2,908 vote.

10:45 am: BJP is also leading in Likabali Assembly seat

10:40 am: BJP takes an early lead in Pakke-Kessang Assembly seat

8:03 am: Counting begins