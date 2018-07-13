हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam: Women passengers raped, murdered on train; bodies found dumped in toilets

Two accused, Bikash Das and Bipin Pandey, were arrested by the Assam Police from Dibrugarh district on Thursday night.

Representational Image

Guwahati: Police in Assam have arrested two persons for their involvement in the rape and murder of two women on trains, officials said on Friday.

Bikash Das and Bipin Pandey were arrested from Dibrugarh district on Thursday night.

On Tuesday, the body of a 21-year-old female student of the Assam Agriculture University was found on a train at the Simaluguri railway station in Sivasagar district.

The second body was found the following day from the goods compartment of the Awadh Assam Express at the Mariani station in Jorhat district.

"First we arrested Bikash Das from Chiring Chapori area after seeing him on the CCTV footage of the Tinsukia railway station," a police officer said.

Das confessed to his involvement in the crime and gave leads about Pandey, who was arrested from a Bengaluru-bound train at the Dibrugarh station.

"According to the accused, the victims were first made unconscious, they were then raped and then murdered. Their bodies were dumped in the toilets of the trains," the officer added. 

Tags:
AssamAssam train murdersAssam Agriculture UniversityTinsukia railways stationDibrugarh

