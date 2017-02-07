BJP releases third list of two candidates for Manipur polls
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Commission (CEC) on Tuesday released the third list of two candidates for Manipur Legislative Assembly polls.
The list includes name of Rajen Singh who will contest from Lamseng seat and K Krishna Kumar Singh who will contest from Bishernpur. The BJP earlier declared names of 27 more candidates for the Manipur Assembly elections.
The list was approved by the CEC of the party.This came a day after the Congress Party declared 60 names for the assembly polls, fielding Okram Ibobi Singh as its chief ministerial candidate.
The BJP had earlier released a list of 31 candidates for the polls that is to be held in two phases on March 4 and March 8.Out of the 31 names of candidates announced by the party, 20 will contest polls in the first phase and the remaining 11 in the second.Manipur will vote for 60 assembly constituencies.
The counting of votes will take place on March 11.
