BJP to intensify movement against Left Front govt in Tripura
Agartala: The BJP today said the party would intensify movement in Tripura to oust the 'corrupt' Left Front government in the next Assembly elections scheduled to be held in February next year.
"The Left Front Government in Tripura is out and out corrupt. People want an alternative as the Front failed to fulfil the aspirations of common people," BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said here.
"We would intensify our movement within a short time to oust the government in the next elections to be held next year," Rao said.
He said the party has organized a four-day training programme for the state leaders from yesterday.
Rao alleged that CPI(M), the major constituent of the ruling coalition, was syphoning off Central funds.
"New generation youths are disillusioned with the communist parties. They are looking forward for alternative and we would fill the gap. Proper training of the leaders and activists are required to organize proper movements," he said.
Rao claimed that there were a number of chit fund scams in the state and action would be taken in this regard in due course of time.
