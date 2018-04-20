हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ceasefire agreement

Ceasefire pact with Nagaland insurgent groups extended for one more year

The ceasefire agreement is between the central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Neopao Konyak/Kitovi.

Ceasefire pact with Nagaland insurgent groups extended for one more year
Representational image

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday announced it has extended a ceasefire agreement with insurgent groups in Nagaland for one year affecting from April 28.

The ceasefire agreement is between the central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Neopao Konyak/Kitovi.

"It was decided to extend the suspension of operation with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of April 27, 2019. The pact will be for one year with effect from April 28," said a Home Ministry statement. 

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg on behalf of Home Ministry, Jack Jimomi, supervisor GPRN/NSCN) and Viniho Kiho Swu, co-supervisor) on behalf of NSCN/NK, and Toshi Longkumer on behalf of NSCN/R.

A ceasefire is in operation between Central government, NSCN/NK and NSCN/R, it said.

The two insurgent groups, which operate in Nagaland, are among several other armed groups of the state such as NSCN-Isak-Muivah and NSCN-Khaplang.

While the NSCN (I-M) has entered into a ceasefire agreement in 1997 and has been maintaining it since then, the pact with NSCN-K has been broken after the group attacked a military convoy in Manipur in June 2015, killing 18 soldiers. 

Tags:
ceasefire agreementNSCN-NKNSCN-RNagalandHome Ministry
Next
Story

New government does first major Tripura police reshuffle

Must Watch