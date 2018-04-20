Ceasefire pact with Nagaland insurgent groups extended for one more year

New Delhi: The Central government on Friday announced it has extended a ceasefire agreement with insurgent groups in Nagaland for one year affecting from April 28.

The ceasefire agreement is between the central government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Neopao Konyak/Kitovi.

"It was decided to extend the suspension of operation with NSCN/NK and NSCN/R for a further period of April 27, 2019. The pact will be for one year with effect from April 28," said a Home Ministry statement.

The agreement was signed on Thursday by Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg on behalf of Home Ministry, Jack Jimomi, supervisor GPRN/NSCN) and Viniho Kiho Swu, co-supervisor) on behalf of NSCN/NK, and Toshi Longkumer on behalf of NSCN/R.

A ceasefire is in operation between Central government, NSCN/NK and NSCN/R, it said.

The two insurgent groups, which operate in Nagaland, are among several other armed groups of the state such as NSCN-Isak-Muivah and NSCN-Khaplang.

While the NSCN (I-M) has entered into a ceasefire agreement in 1997 and has been maintaining it since then, the pact with NSCN-K has been broken after the group attacked a military convoy in Manipur in June 2015, killing 18 soldiers.